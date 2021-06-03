Mote & Associates award scholarships

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates, Inc. recently announced the two recipients of its annual scholarships. The two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Zachary Liette, a 2021 graduate of Saint Henry High School, who is headed off to his first year of college to study civil engineering at the University of Toledo and Benjamin Philiposian, a 2021 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School who is headed off to his first year of college to study civil engineering at Cedarville University.

The firm established a scholarship in October of 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. Commendable students seeking a post high school education in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study are eligible to apply for the scholarship. College students currently pursuing a degree in the aforementioned fields are eligible to apply along with high school seniors. We would like to thank all of the applicants for taking the time to complete an application and we wish them all the best of luck! For more information regarding the Mote & Associates Scholarship, please contact the firm at 937-548-7511 or through its website at www.moteassociates.com

Mote & Associates, Inc. recently announced the two recipients of its annual scholarships. Pictured in the front row is (left to right) Jerry McClannan, Michael Henderson, Benjamin Philiposian Pictured in the second row is (left to right) Nick Philiposian, Charlene Philiposian, Louis Bergman. Pictured in the front row is (left to right) Zachary Liette and Jerry McClannan. Pictured in the second row is (left to right) Carli Liette, Michael Henderson, Louis Bergman.