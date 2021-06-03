Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that, in America, anything is possible — even a cat becoming mayor. Stubbs, a yellow tabby, was “voted in” as a write-in ballot candidate for mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, a village near Northern Anchorage with a population of 900. Although the town technically does not have a mayor, Stubbs would regularly issue feline mayoral decrees, to the delight of tourists and residents. When Stubbs died in 2017, a new “election” was held at the Nagley’s General Store, which voted in a new mayor — another cat named Denali. Visit Mayor Denali on Instagram at Denali Mayor Cat @ Nagley’s Store.

Earl and Elroy, 3 years old, black and tuxedo, are two “cool cat” brothers waiting to be adopted (hopefully together). They enjoy new surroundings and chasing new toys.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Earl, Elroy and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.