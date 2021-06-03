GREENVILLE — Last week, local residents were smiling and “rockin’ around the clock” at the Memory Lane ‘Senior Prom’ held at the Greenville VFW Hall, located at 219 N. Ohio Street.

Tom Everhart, popular local DJ and Memory Lane host, played several sets of terrific tunes from Elvis, the Righteous Brothers, Mitch Rider, Tommy James, and other rock-n-roll classics. The Senior Prom theme, “Memories,” inspired by Elvis Presley’s famous 1968 comeback song written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis, set the tone for the two-and-a-half hour event, which saw couples and residents from around Darke and Preble County dressing up and taking to the dance floor to enjoy an afternoon of fun, friendship and dancing.

With about 60 people in attendance, a highlight of the afternoon’s festivities was the traditional crowning of the Senior Prom King and Queen. This year’s honors went to Deb Arnett and J. R. Day. A Senior Prom Prince and Princess were also crowned, and that honor was bestowed upon Melissa Anderson and Jack Schumaker.

Memory Lane hosts regular dances most Monday afternoons at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come, singles or couples, seasoned dancers or new beginners. Come out, enjoy the music, and make some new friends! The next dance will take place Monday, June 14. For more information about the dances or the Senior Prom, call Tom Everhart at 937-547-1905.

Memory Lane DJ and Master of Ceremonies,Tom Everhardt (left) stands next 'Senior Prom' queen Deb Arnett (center) and J. R. Day (left). Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Melissa Andersen and Jack Shumaker take a break from dancing and smile for the camera after being named 'Senior Prom' Princess and Prince. Provided photo Dancers, like Norma Kretschmar (pictured, left) enjoyed "rockin' around the clock" at the Memory Lane Senior Prom on May 24. Memory Lane's next dance will be Monday, June 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW Hall, located at 219 N. Ohio Street. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

‘Senior Prom’ offers dancing, fun, friendship

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

