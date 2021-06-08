Poultry Days is Back!

VERSAILLES — Ohio has lifted COVID-19 restrictions and Versailles is proud to offer the return of one of the first major festivals of the summer.

Known for overcoming fires and floods the village has weathered a pandemic and is ready to welcome visitors. Poultry Days will be celebrated June 11 to 13 with a theme of “A Village of Champions, Honoring Those Who Make Us Great!” This theme is particularly appropriate given the many everyday “champions” who have stood out over the past year.

Poultry Days is famous for our chicken. Our goal is to deliver hot, fresh and delicious dinners with as short of a wait as possible. To do this several changes have been made including adding a fifth chicken assembly line during peak times. With these additional volunteers as many as 3,000 dinners will be served per hour. The number of cookers has been increased from 7 to a peak of 10. These beautiful silver machines produce 220 dinners every 90 minutes. Cooking will begin before sunrise and that delicious smell will float throughout the village.

More Chicken Faster! On hand will be 38,000 fresh, never frozen, chicken halves ensuring there will be plenty of World Famous barbecue dinners available. The drive thru and walk thru chicken lines are located at 459 S. Center Street and will serve individual dinners. These lines open at 3:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets will be for sale in both lines. Pre-purchased cooler pick up will be at the High School (280 Marker Road) and is best entered from Marker Road. Individual dinners will not be served in the bulk pick up line.

Mike and Sandy McClurg have been selected as Honorary Parade Marshals for the Grand Parade which will be held at 11 a.m. on June 12. The flag raising ceremony will be 1 p.m. on June 12 and include members of the Versailles High School Band. The Antique Car parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 13. Registration for the Antique Car Parade and Display will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of S. Center and Euclid Streets.

Remember live entertainment? The Social Tent will offer live entertainment all weekend including Tricky Dick & The Cover Ups, SNAFU, The Hammer Jockeys, Kaitlyn Schmit & The Move, Eight Ball, and Mustang Sally. The Social Tent will offer beverages from The Winery at Versailles, MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch and Moeller Brew Barn. In addition to chicken the festival will have festival food, the Music Booster Food tent and that Famous VAPPA Lemonade.

Amusement rides, games, pony rides, and much more. YOLO will organize the 5k Run/Walk with registration extending to the morning of the event. Ultimate Frisbee players will return to Versailles with a one-day tournament on June 12. The vendor area will be managed by the Zac Richards Foundation which will host a large selection of merchandise. The Versailles FFA will offer an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent on Saturday and Sunday. Other activities include “Sons of the Legion” Cornhole Tournament, Lions Club Chuck-a-luck, FREE Kiddie Tractor Pulls, Flower Show, K of C Bingo, displays, Cake & Egg Show, Art & Photography Show, and of course the Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days pageants. NEW this year is a FREE Chicken Eating Contest on Sunday.

Poultry Days thanks everyone for their continued support. The board is committed to offering a festival that celebrates our history and welcomes visitors. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for the full festival schedule and event details. Get live festival updates by following Poultry Days on Facebook. All chicken questions should be sent to VPDChickenLine@gmail.com. General questions about the festival can be sent to PoultryDaysChairman@gmail.com.

