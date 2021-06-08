Arcanum FCCLA students qualify for national competition

ARCANUM —To say that this past year has been challenging is quite an understatement when it comes to the Family Community Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapters throughout the United States.

During a “normal” year, students would prepare their CDE project, compete at the Regional level to qualify for state and then hope that they would win the chance to present at the National Leadership Conference during the summer.

This year, because there were no in person presentations, all CDE projects had to be submitted electronically. Arcanum FCCLA members completed their projects, made an electronic presentation, video-taped the presentation and completed the project by taking a State FCCLA assessment about the organization.

After the regional presentation, all four teams that Arcanum FCCLA students participated in qualified to present at the state level, which is electronic submission take two, video presentation, take two and state FCCLA assessment, take two.

Students eagerly watched the live announcement of the national qualifiers on April 20. With four possible teams making it to the national level, three teams qualified. In order to qualify to present at the national leadership conference, you must earn first or second place in your event. Grace Wooten, placed third in her category, but did not qualify to move on. The teams that qualified to present at the national level are:

Allison Brumbaugh and Heather Sowers – chapter service project – members created cards and sent them to residents at the Brethren’s Home Retirement Community.

Tera Couch and Chloe Williams – food innovations – changed a vintage recipe to a convenient bake mix.

Meredith Laux and Zoe DeHut- chapter service project – raised money and purchased essential supplies for The Journey Home, a homeless shelter for veterans.

Arcanum students Meredith Laux and Zoe DeHut placed first at state and qualified to present at the national FCCLA leadership conference this summer. Provided photo