Commissioners sign Make Music Darke County proclamation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers’ wages, and intensive supervision probation funding. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

Prior to the start of the meeting, the board signed the Make Music Darke County proclamation, and declared June 21 to be Make Music Darke County Day. The event is inspired by the French holiday, “Fete de la Musique,” which started in 1982 and is now celebrate on June 21 in over 1,000 cities in 120 countries. The one-day festival, presented by the Darke County Center for the Arts, will involve musicians, bands and ensembles of all ages, ability levels and genres.

All those who wish to participate in the event have until Wednesday, June 16 to sign up. Send a description of your music, how many people are in your group, your preferred time and location to perform (if you have one) and any samples of your work to darkecounty@makemusicday.org. Performance times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenville Public Library, Greenville’s YOLO Park and Arcanum’s Wayne Trail Historical Society.

Next, the board approved a Letter of Agreement presented by Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker between the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Labor Council regarding a wage increase for sheriff’s office dispatchers.

Chief Deputy Whittaker told the board that recently the sheriff’s office has been low on personnel and has struggled to find qualified applicants for the dispatcher position. Due to the issue, the Ohio Labor Council and The Darke County Sheriff’s Office agreed to a pay increase that will bring the dispatchers’ wage up to the same wage scale as a corrections officer at the sheriff’s office.

The board approved an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Subsidy Grant Agreement for the intensive supervision probation program. The grant total of $177,008 to be paid in eight equal installments of $22,126 during the first month of each quarter of the fiscal year until the funds are expended.

