14 graduate from DeColores Elementary

GREENVILLE — In May, the DeColores Montessori Elementary School graduated 14 sixth-grade students. The graduation ceremony took place at Romer’s, which included music from the fourth, fifth, and junior high orchestras, as well as a special piece prepared by the sixth grade class for their parents entitled, “The Best of Queen.” Graduates offered personal remarks to the community, reflecting their time and education while studying at DeColores Montessori School. Class gifts were given to wish the graduates continued success in their new endeavors, and each student received a graphing calculator donated by the Shields family.

Graduates moving up to junior high are Micah Perry, Jack Ballard, Joe Dusek, Safet Hatic, Nevan Miley, Sierra Matamoros, Annabelle May, Daniel Kerns, Trevar Martin, Claire Royer, Rainey Garber, Kiersten Drew, Michael McMahon, and Teddy Miller.

DeColores Montessori regards sixth grade as a student’s elementary capstone year. After graduation, students will continue their studies at the DeColores Montessori Jr. High School, or other school of their choice. DeColores Montessori graduates are well prepared to think, speak, write, and respect each other as well as the environment.

To learn more about the DeColores Montessori School or Jr. High, contact Dr. Chris Steger at 937-547-1334, or visit on the web at www.decoloresschool.org.

