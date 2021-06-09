DC Parks Summer Programs in June

GREENVILLE — Over the next several weeks during the summer, Darke County Park District will be offering a variety of fun and informative programs.

Cycling and Coffee — Join us for a bike ride (14 mi round trip) to Bear’s Mill for some coffee and pastries. Saturday, June 12, at 9 a.m., meet at Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio Street, in Greenville.

Geocaching 101 —Join a naturalist to discover the fun of Geocaching! Learn how to use your smart phone (or handheld GPS) to go on a treasure hunt just about anywhere in the world! Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio Street, in Greenville.

In the Garden: DIY Herb Planter — During this program, learn how to create a combination herb planter for porch, patio, or home! Learn which combinations of herbs work together in planters, and which ones to avoid pairing. Fee $10. Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m., Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio Street, in Greenville.

Butterfly Monitoring —Tag along with a naturalist while conducting a survey of butterfly populations around Shawnee Prairie Preserve. This is a great way to learn the local butterfly species and to see some up close! Data collected will be sent to Ohio Lepidopterist for research. Friday, June 18, at 1 p.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 St. Rt. 502, in Greenville.

Registration is required for each program. Please register at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs. For more information call 937-548-0165.

DC Parks is offering programs both fun and informative. Provided photo