Reporter needed. Is it you?

DARKE COUNTY — With the COVID-19 pandemic looking more and more like a thing of the past, and with numerous summer events gearing up, Darke County Media, home of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, is in search of a dedicated, full-time reporter.

What are the basic skills and requirements needed to be a reporter for us? A talent for writing, obviously — someone who loves to put his or her words to work. As well, prospective reporters should have the ability to talk with, and listen to, people. He or she will also be asked to take photographs and should feel comfortable working on a laptop computer. Being punctual, having a flexible schedule, and the ability to drive are extremely important, and living in or near Darke County is a must.

Ultimately, we are looking for a story teller — a curious and inquisitive person who enjoys going out and learning what’s going on in the community, who can then report back to our readers in a way that is both factual and engaging.

Are you interested in being a reporter for us? If so, please send your resume to Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com. Type REPORTER in the subject line. No phone calls, please.

