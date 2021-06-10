Big Brothers, Big Sisters to host Duck Derby 5k

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will be launching ducks down the river very soon! The 15th Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is coming up on Thursday, June 17, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. It’s not too late to adopt your ducks or register for the 5K event, but time is running out. By “adopting” a duck for $5 each or 6 for $25, you not only have a chance to win $1,000 and other fantastic prizes, but you will help make a difference in a child’s life by providing financial support for local youth mentoring programs.

The Duck Derby and 5K are a fun and exciting way to support children within the Shelby and Darke County communities. To adopt your ducks, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or swing by the Sidney office located at 121 E. North Street.

The 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. The 5K registration begins at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m. The adopted ducks will be launched into the creek at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek near Geib Pavilion. Don’t miss out on the chance to see your duck cross the finish line and possibly win one of our 30 prizes. This year’s major sponsors include: 105.5 TAM FM, J & J Enterprises, Sidney Body Carstar, Piqua Carstar, Troy Carstar and PlyGem.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. If you would like more information about becoming a volunteer, event sponsor, donor, or have a child in need of a mentor, please call our local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency at 937-492-7611. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

