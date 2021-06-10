Darke County Cattlemen hold summer picnic

ANSONIA — The Darke County Cattlemen’s Association held its summer picnic at the Ansonia Church of God Shelter House on June 6, where they crowned the new royalty, awarded outstanding beef exhibitor, recognized the Director’s Award recipient and elected new board members.

Representing the Cattlemen this year as Queen is incoming Mississinawa Valley senior Alison Byram, daughter of Jessica and Andy Byram of Union City. The 2021 Princess is incoming Ansonia freshman Rose Barga, daughter of Ron and Jessica Barga of Ansonia.

To recognize those who went above and beyond expectations for their 2020 beef projects, the association named the following tops in their division for the Herdsman award:

Senior Division

First place: Luke Winner

Junior Division

Herdsman Award recipients:

First place: Lincoln Winner

Second place: Roger Winner

Third place: Russell Winner and Rose Barga

Seniors Jenna Godown and Kayla Marker received the Cattlemen’s scholarship for their beef projects, founding member of the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association Polo Perez recieved the 2021 Director’s Award. Members voted to elect Andy Byram, Brian Winner and Jake Breymeier to serve on the board. Serving as officers for this year are President- Erin Horst, Vice President- Brian Winner, Secretary- Megan Cover and Treasurer- Gary Gehret.

