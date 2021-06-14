Behlke named singing finalist, needs votes

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County native Carrie (Rhoades) Behlke has been named one of four finalists to sing the American national anthem at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 2021 Convention and Cowboy’s Night at the Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie is the daughter of Bob and Sonnie Rhoades of Webster and a 1999 graduate of Versailles High School. She currently resides with her family in High River, Alberta, Canada.

Carrie needs your votes to win. You can cast your vote (one vote per day, per person).

Enter this link http://bit.ly/carriebehlke or scan the QR code.

Voting is just a few clicks away. Just aim your phone’s camera at the QR code below, follow the link to view Carrie’s video (with the purple C in the corder), and click on the “vote” button. enter your email, click submit.

Voting closes Friday, June 18, so let’s show our Darke County spirit and get out the vote for Carrie!

Carrie (Rhoades) Behlke https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Carrie-Headshot-.jpeg Carrie (Rhoades) Behlke Provided photo Carrie (Rhoades) Behlke https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_QR-Code.jpg Carrie (Rhoades) Behlke Provided photo