DCP loses beloved bur oak

GREENVILLE — Darke County Park District lost one of its beloved nearly 300-year-old bur oak trees Thursday, June 3, located at Prairie Ridge Meadow in Greenville.

The stately bur oaks reside in what was once part of Buchy Field. During the commemoration of the bicentennial of the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, Native Americans stood with their hands held high towards the skies proclaiming their fathers were here amongst these great oaks over 200 years ago. Prairie Ridge Meadow’s grand bur oak trees at have withstood the test of time and history.

Bur Oak trees are massive, slow growing trees. They produce fiddle-shaped leathery leaves that are 4-to-12 inches long and 3-to-6 inches wide. They also produce huge-fringed acorns that can grow up to 1 ½ inches long. Their thick and sometimes corky twigs and deeply ridged, fire resistant bark add to its bold texture. The bur oak is one of the most striking of the oak tree species.

Darke County Parks encourages you to visit Prairie Ridge Meadow and stand under these immense trees and experience them and all of their majesty.

Storm conditions and wind were factors surrounding the June 3 loss of a 300-year-old bur oak tree, located at Prairie Ridge Meadow in Greenville. Mill apprentice, Thom Hammaker, who stands 6’ 1” tall, poses near the tree. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Bur-Oak.jpg Storm conditions and wind were factors surrounding the June 3 loss of a 300-year-old bur oak tree, located at Prairie Ridge Meadow in Greenville. Mill apprentice, Thom Hammaker, who stands 6’ 1” tall, poses near the tree. Provided photo