Annie’s G.A.L.A. hits the mark for fun

GREENVILLE – Although temperatures soared well into the 90s, the Annie’s G.A.L.A. was a “sure shot” for getting out and having fun last Saturday, June 12.

With the easing of COVID restrictions, the Garst Museum invited the community to come out and celebrate at 205 N. Broadway, bidding on the outstanding auction items generously donated by friends, supporters, and many Darke County businesses.

After the bids were closed, a delicious meal was served to Annie’s G.A.L.A. guests, compliments of Aaron and Michele Cox, of the Montage Café in Greenville. Those who braved the heat enjoyed musical entertainment provided by the duo of David Burris and Greg Bell, who performed classic summer tunes from the 70s and 80s, including the Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp and more. Museum members and volunteers were on hand, greeting G.A.L.A. patrons at the “drive-thru,” and answering questions about both the auction and museum’s upcoming events.

The winner of the Royal Palms Beach House Raffle was Beverly Pressnall of Centerville (formerly of Greenville). Many thanks to Mike and Sherry Jones who generously donated the week-long resort vacation to the Annie’s G.A.L.A. Raffle.

This year’s Annie’s G.A.L.A. raised more than $18,000 in support of the Garst Museum, the home of the Darke County Historical Society. The Garst Museum houses more than 300,000 artifacts on display throughout its six major and two minor venues, including the National Annie Oakley Center, Lowell Thomas with Lawrence and Beyond, Crossroads of Destiny, and the Keepers of Freedom, among others. In addition, the museum also hosts the Darke County Research Center, which is open to the public daily during regular museum hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Garst Museum welcomes the community to attend its 10th annual “Gathering at the Garst,” scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2021. To keep up to date on the latest information, visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.

Have questions about the museum? Call 937-548-5250 or email information@garstmuseum.org.

Entertainers David Burris and Greg Bell stand with board member Perry Walls (right) at the entrance to the Garst Museum during the Annie's G.A.L.A. tail-gate and drive-thru on Saturday. Michele and Aaron Cox, owners of Montage Café, located at 527 S. Broadway, took time away preparing meals at the grill to smile and greet guests at the Annie's G.A.L.A. tail-gate and drive-thru. Museum members and volunteers Charlotte Wright and Anne Brumbaugh were ready to serve guests at the Annie's G.A.L.A. drive-thru at the Garst Museum, located at 205 N. Broadway St. in Greenville. Guests enjoyed beautiful summer weather as they drive-thru to eat, tail-gate, and celebrate Annie's G.A.L.A. at Greenville's Garst Museum last Saturday.

More than $18K raised for Garst Museum

By Carol Marsh Darke CountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

