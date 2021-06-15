BPW summer break begins at Bear’s Mill

GREENVILLE — Last Friday, the Greenville Business and Professional Women (BPW) met for a fun and educational evening to celebrate the start of summer at the historic Bear’s Mill, located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Rd., in Greenville.

BPW Members were warmly greeted by Bear’s Mill staff and invited to take a tour of the Mill with Master Miller, Terry Clark, and new Miller’s apprentice, Sophie Nieport. Bear’s Mill, built in 1849 by Gabriel Baer, is one of the few operating water powered mills left in Ohio today, resting on 35 beautiful acres in Darke County, Ohio.

In 1979, Terry and Julie Clark purchased Bear’s Mill, and through their diligence and attention to detail,the couple made the mill a local tourist attraction, complete with an art gallery, and a mill store. Darke County Parks and the Friends of the Bears Mill have collaborated together for over a year and a half to have the ownership of the Mill transferred to Darke County Parks, which was finalized in April, 2021.

After the tour and the meeting called to order, Greenville BPW Secretary Karen Sink presented the group’s “Woman of the Year” award for 2020-2021. The award, which is bestowed by nomination of the Chapter’s members, had two recipients this year, president Maria Moore and treasurer Susan Fowble.

In addition, Greenville BPW Scholarship Committee Chair, Kristi Strawser introduced the 2020-2021 Adult Scholarship Winner, Mary Wood. Wood, who is majoring in Nursing, received a $1,000. scholarship towards her studies at Edison State Community College. She expects to graduate in Spring, 2022.

Also, the Greenville Chapter BPW sponsored an grant application to help a non-profit, low-income/subsidized senior housing facility. Connie Jackson, SR Manager for PK Housing (Oxford Heights), which manages the Oxford Heights Apartments in Greenville, was awarded a $500 grant for 2020-2021.

While taking a “summer break” from activities in July and August, the Greenville BPW are planning many engaging and fun meetings for the 2021-2022 year, including Thurs., Sept. 9, at the A.R. Winery in Arcanum, and Thurs., Oct. 14 (Guest Night) at the Winery at Versailles.

Have questions about upcoming events, or want to know more about the Greenville BPW? Contact president Maria Moore at mariamoore909@gmail.com.

