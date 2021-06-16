Rolling 50s Father’s Day Car Show

GREENVILLE — There’s no better way to spend time with Dads, Grandpas, and Papaws of all ages than to cruise over to to the next Rolling 50s Classics event, happening this Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day) at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville.

The 39th Annual Father’s Day Rolling 50s Car Show & Swap Meet will feature cars of all classes, and promises to be a great time for the whole family. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m. General Admission is $2.

To pre-register show cars or reserve swap space, contact Dave Niley at 937-548-4517 (evenings), or Kenny Erwin 937-337-6701 (evenings), Woody at 937-459-0755, or at Rolling 50’s Classics, Inc. at P.O. Box 33, Ansonia, OH 45303.

Come out and have some fun with the family at the car show!

Carol Marsh | Darke County Media