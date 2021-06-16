Backing the Blue

GREENVILLE — When police officers take the oath to protect and serve, they demonstrate an extraordinary personal willingness to put others before self. Whether on or off duty, those in local law enforcement today find themselves doing far more than patrolling neighborhoods, checking speed limits, and stopping impaired drivers.

Here, in Greenville, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church has come together to “Back the Blue,” showing support and appreciation for every officer within the Greenville City Police department.

Last week, members of St. Paul’s Social Ministry Committee honored the Greenville City Police Department with letters of appreciation along with five $20 gift cards (for each officer) to local Greenville businesses, including Maid-rite, Merchant House, A & B Coffee, Beanz Bakery, and the Dairy Barn.

“The church does not pay taxes, but we still receive city services…The Social Ministry Committee suggested that we should contribute in another way, and decided to honor the Greenville City Police Dept. this year,” said Mike Meckes, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church council member. “This is our way of saying we believe the Greenville Police Department is doing a great job and we appreciate your dedication to the job of protecting the community. We wanted you to know that we thank you for what your do. We pray for you each week and every Sunday. We are very appreciative of the fact that you show up when we need you!”

Because of the negative press and publicity that law enforcement has received over the past year, the members of St. Paul’s Lutheran wanted to express their support and thanks of those in blue who are dedicated to serving the public, and plan to honor other municipal service departments within the city in successive years.

Chief Eric Roberts warmly greeted members of the church, and thanked Pastor Alan Knoke, Mike Meckes, and members of St. Paul’s Social Ministry Committee, for taking the time to personally thank each of the 32 officers in his department.

“It means so much – the support of the community. We will never take this for granted,” said Roberts. “Many people have reached out and shown support, and that means more to us than you realize. St. Paul’s generosity just really means a lot to us!”

Each year, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 131 E. Fourth Street, sets aside money from each offering that is used to fulfill the church’s mission from God — to support the community and provide for the less fortunate. In addition to this project, the church’s Social Ministry Committee also supports the VFW to aid veterans, and are in the process of developing a program with the Greenville City Schools to help students.

Each year, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, located at 131 E. Fourth Street, sets aside money from each offering that is used to fulfill the church's mission from God — to support the community and provide for the less fortunate. In addition to this project, the church's Social Ministry Committee also supports the VFW to aid veterans, and are in the process of developing a program with the Greenville City Schools to help students.

Members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church stand together with members of the Greenville City Police Department, honoring each officer with a letter of appreciation and gift cards to area businesses. Pictured are: Pastor Alan Knoke, Mike Meckes, Shelley Meckes, Virginia Kagey, Pam Clum, Sgt. Flanery, PO Dickmann, PO Spradley, Chief Eric Roberts, Lt. Scot Ross, PO Manson, PO Mercado, Lt. Benge, Det. Reed, and PO Jones. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_St-Pauls-GPD-Group-Photo.jpg Members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church stand together with members of the Greenville City Police Department, honoring each officer with a letter of appreciation and gift cards to area businesses. Pictured are: Pastor Alan Knoke, Mike Meckes, Shelley Meckes, Virginia Kagey, Pam Clum, Sgt. Flanery, PO Dickmann, PO Spradley, Chief Eric Roberts, Lt. Scot Ross, PO Manson, PO Mercado, Lt. Benge, Det. Reed, and PO Jones. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Greenville Police Officer Montana Jones receives a letter of thanks from Mike Meckes, member of the Social Ministry Committee of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 131 E. 4th Street in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Officer-Montana-Jones-with-Mike.jpg Greenville Police Officer Montana Jones receives a letter of thanks from Mike Meckes, member of the Social Ministry Committee of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 131 E. 4th Street in Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts helps St. Paul’s Lutheran member Pam Clum distribute letters of appreciation to officers on duty at the Greenville Police Department. All 32 members of the department received five $20 gift cards to Beanz Bakery, Merchant House, Maid-rite, A & B Coffee, and the Dairy Barn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Chief-Roberts-3-.jpg Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts helps St. Paul’s Lutheran member Pam Clum distribute letters of appreciation to officers on duty at the Greenville Police Department. All 32 members of the department received five $20 gift cards to Beanz Bakery, Merchant House, Maid-rite, A & B Coffee, and the Dairy Barn. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Officer Trenton Spradley is all smiles as he receives a letter of support from St. Paul’s Lutheran member Virginia Kagey. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church honored each member of the department this year, in an ongoing effort to “back the Blue” in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Officer-Trenton-Spradley-and-Ginny-Kagey.jpg Officer Trenton Spradley is all smiles as he receives a letter of support from St. Paul’s Lutheran member Virginia Kagey. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church honored each member of the department this year, in an ongoing effort to “back the Blue” in Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church honors Greenville City Police

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

