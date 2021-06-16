GREENVILLE — In today’s world, kindness certainly matters, and members of the Aktion Club are bringing smiles and cheer to many people in the Darke County community.

The Aktion Club ‘Member of the Month’ for May 2021, is Jamie Byers. Jamie has served this year in the position of acting Treasurer, and enjoys counting and recording money raised by the club. He enjoys playing Bingo, fishing, swimming in the pool, and looks forward to seeing his friends at each week’s meeting. The Aktion Club has continued its “Business Appreciation”service project by visiting Darke County Solid Waste and the staff of the Ansonia Preschool with donuts and fresh coffee.

Upcoming events planned by the Aktion Club include a June 29 Meeting at the park, with We Are The Majority (WAM). Some Aktion Club members will also participate in the art competition at the Darke County Fair in August.

The Aktion Club, sponsored by the Greenville Kiwanis, meets every fourth Monday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Ansonia Methodist Church. Those interested joining or supporting the Aktion Club should contact Sue Huston at 937-459-4629 or email sueh@darkedd.org.

Jamie Byers, Aktion Club Member of the Month for May 2021. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Jamie-Byers-Aktion-May-21.jpg Jamie Byers, Aktion Club Member of the Month for May 2021. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.