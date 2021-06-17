Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that while all cats are cute, some breeds have become outrageously expensive. The snow leopard-looking Ashera breed kittens, in 2021, had a $125,000 price tag, due to the fact that Asheras only produce five in a litter per year. The Savannah at $50,000, the Bengal at $25,000, or the Persian at $5,000 are also relatively pricey. Of course, adopting from the local shelter is the best way to help a homeless kitty and save for a rainy day.

Travis, Taisley, and Tyler, only 2 months old, are the “cool cats” of many colors. They enjoy peeking out to explore their surroundings, chasing new toys, and playing with people who visit them at the shelter.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Travis, Taisley, Tyler and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Travis, Taisley, and Tyler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Travis-Taisley-Tyler-ff.jpg Travis, Taisley, and Tyler Courtesy of Rob Penrod