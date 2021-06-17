Summer shopping, ‘Flea Market’ fun

VERSAILLES — When local artisans gather, the possibilities are endless for discovering one-of-a-kind treasures. Taking a stroll with friends, and sipping an icy beverage while browsing the tents of an local outdoor market are hallowed hallmarks of the “good ole’ summertime.” A unique shopping adventure awaits Darke County patrons — to bring back these simple pleasures of the season.

On Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Winery at Versailles will host its “Annual Flea Market,” with more than 40 vendors exhibiting their wares for purchase. Rain or shine, the event is free to attend, with opportunities to sit back and relax under the tent, on the patio, or within the three indoor seating areas (first-come, first-serve). Wine cocktail pouches, and wine tastings by the flight, glass and bottle will be offered at the bar throughout the afternoon. Children may attend the Flea Market, but (per State regulations), all seating areas are available for patrons 21 years and up, with no exceptions.

“This is true ‘flea market’ style event, with unique wares, primitives, and handcrafted items offered by local artisans,” said Carlena Sneed, Events Coordinator for The Winery at Versailles. “In the past, when I was growing up in Darke County, there were places you could go that were ‘flea market’ style. I wanted something that people in the community could do — where everyone could come out, enjoy the day, and have a good time!”

The Annual Flea Market will offer “a little bit of everything,” from baked goods, foods, coffee, tea, chocolates, and garden produce, to soaps, lotions, home decor, clothing, primitives, furniture, candles, jewelry, and much more.

The Winery’s “Concession-Stand” will offer limited menu items, including cheese, sausage and cracker baskets, spinach artichoke dip with chips, buffalo chicken dip with chips, pretzel bites and beer cheese, bottled water and canned soda. In addition, the Tacos Jalisco food truck will be on-site serving some of their delicious menu favorites, such as chicken burritos supreme, chicken or steak fully-loaded nachos, and beef tacos with salsa.

Members of the Studio Dance Company of Sidney, Ohio, will be on-hand to direct parking for the event ($1 per vehicle) with proceeds going to benefit the non-profit organization.

The Winery at Versailles is located at 6572 OH-47 in Versailles. If driving South on St. Rt. 127, please note that St. Rt. 127 will be closed heading north before OH-47. To avoid this closure, turn right (East) onto Old State Route 242 off of 127 N. and follow for approx. 1.5 miles; turn left (North) onto Younker Rd. and follow for 1.5 miles to OH-47; and turn left (West) onto OH-47. The Winery will be .8 miles on the right.

Questions about the event or interested in being a vendor? Just call The Winery at 937-526-3232, or contact Carlena at csneed@bright.net.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

