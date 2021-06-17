Dave Knapp continues Empowering support

GREENVILLE — Dave Knapp, owner of Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln in Greenville, continued his annual support of Empowering programs by presenting a check recently to Empowering Darke County Youth.

“Dave is an icon in the Darke County community,” said Bob Robinson, Director of Empowering Darke County Youth. “He has helped us financially every year since we offered our first tutoring program in 2016. And that’s just us… he has a long list of organizations and projects he has helped. Most of them involve support of our youth.”

Dave, his dealership, other local businesses — and the Empowering non-profit — are just beginning to recover from a rough, pandemic-induced year.

When schools closed in March 2020, teachers, administrators and students were tasked with finishing the school year in a “virtual” format. Lesson plans were rebuilt. Most students adapted. Many did not, especially those who were already struggling.

“We established Empowering Distance and were able to help several students through the end of the year and most of the summer,” Robinson said. “Fortunately, in-person instruction was allowed when school resumed, so we were able to conduct our After School Tutoring Programs in three Darke County School Districts: Greenville, Ansonia and Arcanum-Butler.”

Since Empowering Darke County Youth was established, more than 21,000 hours of academic support has been provided to nearly 1,100 students from all Darke County school districts.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a Darke County United Way Partner providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Dave Knapp (right), owner of Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, presents check for Empowering programs, to Bob Robinson, Executive Director, Empowering Darke County Youth. Provided photo