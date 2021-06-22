Midmark celebrates Hotel Versailles construction

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. held a beam-raising ceremony to celebrate the progress being made on the new facility that will be Hotel Versailles, the restaurant Silas, and a new event space named 1819 Room.

The ceremony was held Monday on the site of the former Inn at Versailles, and featured several community leaders and Midmark executives, including Jon Wells, president and CEO of Midmark, Jeff Subler, mayor of Versailles and Matt Aultman, Darke County commissioner. Guest speakers at the event took the opportunity to explain the importance of the new facility to the community. The ceremony culminated with attendees signing one of the final beams that will be placed into the structure.

“Nearly everyone in the community has a fond memory of The Inn at Versailles. It’s where they went to celebrate special occasions and spend time with friends and family,” said Jack Olshan, managing director of Hotel Versailles, Midmark. “Today, we honor that legacy while looking forward to the exciting future this new facility represents for the village of Versailles and the surrounding area. I look forward to creating an environment with Hotel Versailles, Silas and the 1819 Room where residents can continue to come for their celebrations and get-togethers and create new memories. We are also looking forward to hosting those who are looking for that special getaway or simply a place for an intimate social gathering.”

The new facilities are scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 to support Midmark’s business partners and welcome regional patrons. Hotel Versailles will offer an elevated experience through its 30 rooms, including six suites, enhanced amenities, a fitness room, and a new courtyard and patio. The centerpiece of the boutique hotel is Silas, which will feature an array of indoor, outdoor, lounge and private dining seating. There are also plans for frequent live entertainment in the lounge area. The 1819 Room, which features an outdoor courtyard, will accommodate up to 200 guests and offer a premier event space to the surrounding community. All spaces can be reserved for private parties by visiting hotelversaillesohio.com.

This month, Midmark announced the appointment of Aaron Allen to its hospitality team as executive chef of Silas at Hotel Versailles. With more than 14 years of culinary experience, the Dayton-native will oversee menu planning for Silas and 1819 Room. He is currently working with Olshan to build out their team, with positions available now, and plans to announce several more in the fall. Positions currently available are hotel manager, pastry chef and sous-chef. In addition, they will be looking to fill more than 50 positions in the early fall, including servers, cooks, bartenders and front desk agents, with an array of benefits unique to the hospitality industry.

“It’s really exciting to see the construction moving along. Progress on the facility is advancing at a consistent pace. This is in large part thanks to the overwhelming support Midmark has received from the community as we’ve embarked on this project,” said Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement, Midmark. “It won’t be long before local residents have a premier location to experience quality food with locally sourced ingredients. As the hospitality industry gets back on track and families start venturing out again, the village of Versailles will be ready to welcome guests and visitors.”

For more information or to inquire about making 1819 Room reservations, visit hotelversaillesohio.com. You may also visit @hotelversaillesohio and @silascreativekitchen on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Midmark Corp. held a beam-raising ceremony Monday to celebrate progress on the Hotel Versailles. Shown from left to right are Mike Busse, Village Administrator, Village of Versailles; Matt Aultman, Darke County Commissioner; Jon Wells, President and CEO, Midmark; Monique McGlinch, VP, Customer Engagement, Midmark; Jack Olshan, Managing Director, Hotel Versailles; Larry Holmes, Darke County Commissioner; Jeff Subler, Mayor of Versailles; and Mike Stegall, Darke County Commissioner.

