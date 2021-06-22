Darke County students awarded V. H. Cooper Scholarships

OAKWOOD — The Cooper Family Foundation recently presented the 2021 V.H. Cooper Scholarship to 29 graduating seniors from different area schools.

The V.H. Cooper Scholarship was first presented in 1986 as a way for the Cooper family to continue recognizing Virgil Cooper’s generosity to the surrounding communities and organizations, especially those involving children and students.

“When our father passed away in 1984, we wanted to continue celebrating his life and how much he truly enjoyed giving back,” said Dianne Cooper. “Our dad was always giving back to the community through a variety of different organizations and clubs in the area.”

Unlike last year, with COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s awards were able to be presented in person to the area students.

“It was really great to have the opportunity to get back into the schools this year and give these kids the recognition they truly deserve,” said Cooper. “Much like all of us, these students have been through a lot over the last year and a half. It was nice to see them in person again.”

The V.H. Cooper Scholarships were presented to Carly Smith (Van Wert High School), Allyson Ungruhn, Abby Moorman, Becca Rindler (Marion Local High School), Ella Metzcar (Celina High School), Erik Terriquez Reveles (Union City High School), Evan Bruggeman, Rachel Werling (St. Henry High School), Kaeli Bustos, Brendan Hornish, Jalynn Parrett, Gillian Porter, Quincy Porter, Sydney Reineck, Deyton Price (Paulding High School), Clark Knapke, Hope Wendel, Paige Fortkamp, Kyra Clark, Kendra Metzger, Owen Moorman (Fort Recovery High School), Isaac Barga, Dillon Hackler (Ansonia High School), Janel Bruns (Coldwater High School), Kathryn Siebeneck (Kalida High School), Landon Turnbull (Hicksville High School), Kirsten Swander (Crestview High School), Elaina O’Neill and Aaron Cavinder (Lincolnview High School).

Ansonia High School seniors Isaac Barga and Dillon Hackler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Ansonia.jpg Ansonia High School seniors Isaac Barga and Dillon Hackler. Provided photo Union City High School senior Erik Terriquez Reveles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Erik-Terriquez-Reveles-Union-City-HS.jpg Union City High School senior Erik Terriquez Reveles. Provided photo