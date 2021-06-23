RLH hosts ‘Camp Breakway’ June 25-26

GREENVILLE — With summer off to a terrific start, opportunities seem endless for enjoying fun, friendship and getting outdoors. This Friday and Saturday, June 25 to 26, “Camp Breakaway,” an event for youth and teens in Grade 7 through 12, will be held at the Radiant Lighthouse Campus, located at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, in Greenville.

This annual event, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19, is back, with plenty of opportunities for fellowship, games, pizza, a bonfire and more, while listening to great music and guest speakers.

Nathaniel Harrison, senior pastor of Miamisburg Wesleyan Church, and his wife, Tracy, who serves as the camp coordinator, want to invite all Darke County teens to this summertime gathering for worship, fellowship, fun, games, pizza, a bonfire, and more.

“We are really excited about the camp this year, and want to thank Pastor Wes Lynch and Radiant Lighthouse Church in Greenville for hosting Camp Breakaway 2021,” said Pastor Harrison.

Featured performers for the event include Attaboy and guitarist/vocalist Tommy Renfro.

Attaboy, an Indiana-based Christian rock group, consisting of Ryan Payne (vocals/guitar/piano), Jeff Edgel (guitar/piano), Melanie Morris (bass), and Christian Morris (drums), have created an indie pop sound which resonates with Gen Z. Formed in 2004, the band has been busy recording six albums; most recently, Wild with Radiate Music, their songs “Never Going Back” and “Dirty Lie (featuring Beacon Light)” have gained international attention.

Tommy Renfro, a native of New Madison, will be sharing his music and testimony around the bonfire. Renfro, whose music is heard on Joy FM, is a Christian recording artist who has shared the stage with groups such as Jamie Grace, The City Harmonic, Sanctus Real, Petra, Adam Cappa, and Toby Mac.

Featured guests include motivational speaker Stephen Taylor from Hope of Ruth Ministries, among others.

There is still time to register, and the cost to attend both days of the event is $25. To learn more, check out Camp Breakthrough on Facebook, contact Nathaniel or Tracy Harrison at 937-569-1048, or email campbreakaway@yahoo.com.

Radiant Lighthouse will host “Camp Breakaway,” a two-day event for teens in grades 7 through 12 this Friday and Saturday, June 25 to 26, with a special performance by the Christian rock band, AttaBoy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_CampBreakaway-Fire.jpg Radiant Lighthouse will host “Camp Breakaway,” a two-day event for teens in grades 7 through 12 this Friday and Saturday, June 25 to 26, with a special performance by the Christian rock band, AttaBoy. Metro Media image