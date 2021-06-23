Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature four adorable puppies (three males, one female) rescued and in need of caring homes from BARK Animal Rescue Inc., in Greenville.

Known as “The M*A*S*H Crew,” this handful of six-week old playful puppies are cute as can be. They are Wire Terrier/Dachshund (“wiener dog”) cross mix, and in need of loving forever homes. Interested in adopting Hawkeye, Radar, Klinger, or Hot Lips Houlihan? Just contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com or Facebook.