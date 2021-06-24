Deputies investigate injury accident

ARCANUM — A man was transported by CareFlight following a motorcycle accident Thursday morning.

At 6:32 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and Miami Valley CareFlight responded to the 1800 block of Karr Road on an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a green 1990 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Kevin Burns, 46, of Arcanum, was travelling northbound on Karr Road. Burns lost control of his vehicle and travelled off the right side of the road where he was ejected from the bike. Burns was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. His condition was unknown at the time of the release.

This case remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.