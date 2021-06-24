Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that although small, cats can be life-saving heroes. On a cold Montana night in October 2007, Schnautzie, a kitten recently adopted by Guy family, kept persistently tapping the nose of her owner, Trudy Guy, at 2 a.m. When Trudy noticed that Schnautzie was sniffing the air, and tapping her nose, she alerted her husband, Greg, to wake up. They immediately heard a “hissing” noise, and called 911. Later, firefighters confirmed that their basement furnace was leaking, and had it kicked on, the entire house would have, most likely, burst into flames.

Saban, a one-year-old Siamese mix, is a cautious “cool cat” who loves watching people from inside his “cool cat” cube. He is friendly, and definitely enjoys playing with new cat toys.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Saban and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.