Leugers lends a hand to Big Brothers Big Sisters with $6,500 donation

SIDNEY – Big Brother Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties was nominated by Leugers Insurance to receive a $6,500 donation as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program.

Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like Leugers Insurance Agency, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty.

This year, the grant program, funded by Westfield Insurance Foundation, is focused on supporting nonprofits that are helping families and businesses stabilize and recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last 15 months, nonprofits became increasingly important as the number of people in need increased while funding support simultaneously evaporated. Many agents participating in the Legacy of Caring program this year elected to nominate their local Feeding America food bank, Urban League or United Way because of the critical resources they provide to their communities.

“As our businesses and schools reopen and ‘return to normal,’ Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program reminds us that may take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before the pandemic happened,” said Mark Heitman, producer.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of Leugers Insurance Agency,” said Jennifer Bruns, executive director of Big Brother Big Sister of Shelby & Darke Counties. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our programs and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful.”

The Westfield Insurance Foundation will donate more than $600,000 to neighborhoods across the country. Leugers Insurance Agency is one of nearly 100 agencies that nominated a nonprofit, including Big Brothers Big Sister of Shelby & Darke Counties, for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program.

Westfield has worked with its independent agents in distributing more than $3 million since 2015.

“We value our partnerships with our independent insurance agencies,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO and Westfield Insurance Foundation chair. “2020 was an incredibly tough year, and Westfield recognizes that families trying to achieve and maintain stability were faced with multiple barriers to success. Investing in our agents’ communities will help families realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance Agency Inc. is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.