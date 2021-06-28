Register for Annie’s Memorial Shoot July 23

DARKE COUNTY — The Annie Oakley Center Foundation is pleased to announce its “Annie’s Memorial Shoot” to be held on Friday, July 23, in conjunction with this year’s Annie Oakley Festival. “Classic Annie” and “Classic Frank” shooting competitions are open to women and men who are 19 years of age or older. Each participant will have the opportunity to shoot like Annie Oakley or her marksman husband, Frank Butler. Competitors will be provided with a BB gun, BBs, target balloons, and practice time. First prize winners receive $75, second prize is $50 and third prize is $25. Although not required, an optional “best dressed” Annie and Frank contest for registered shooters (in part or whole period costumes) will offer additional prize packages, too!

Annie’s Memorial Shoot takes place Friday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Complete contest details, rules and registration forms are available by email request from the Annie Oakley Center Foundation (info@annieoakleycenterfoundation.com). The registration fee for this event is $15. Although advanced registrations are preferred, those wishing to participate may register and pay their registration fee at the event.

