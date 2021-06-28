Farm Power of the Past gears up for reunion

GREENVILLE — Greenville Farm Power of the Past directors and volunteers have finalized their plans for the 22nd Annual Reunion which will be held on the Darke County Fairgrounds from July 8 through 11.

This year’s features are International Harvester, Sears Lawn and Garden Tractors, and Hot Air Engines. Farm Power will be hosting the International Harvester Collectors Ohio Chapter #6 State Show and the Midwest Regional Hot Air Engine Society.

That is only the beginning of what you will see when you attend this year’s event. Arts, crafts, and flea market vendors will be set up outside and in the top of the Coliseum. There are still vendor spots available and more information can be found under the 2021 Annual Show tab on our website, www.greenvillefarmpower.org, or by contacting Chuck and Kelly Zell at 937-692-5798.

Come hungry because there will be a variety of food available, too. In addition to the displays of all makes and models of antique tractors, garden tractors, and gas engines, several special events are planned. Each day begins with the opening ceremonies and flag raising at 9 a.m. Horse and Mule Fun Days activities are planned daily in the Horse Arena. The Darke County Tractor Pullers Association’s 22nd Annual July Classic truck and tractor pull kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday. The antique tractor pull begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Western Ohio Garden Tractor Pullers start their pull in front of the Grandstand at 6 p.m. Saturday night. The Heavyweight Horse Pull is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday night in the Horse Arena. A new activity for kids this year is a scavenger hunt Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All it takes is picking up a picture card at the show office (Speed Office Building), finding the exhibits pictured and marking them off, and returning the card to the office to receive a prize bag and a chance to win a free T-shirt. Traditional activities for kids include the National Kiddie Tractor Pull at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Youth Building and the Coin Scramble in the Straw at 4 p.m.

For the ladies, there are special events on Friday and Saturday. Nancy Losey will be conducting a make and take quilting workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Fine Arts Building. Audrey Hathaway will have ways to redesign or reuse denim jeans, jackets, and overalls in her presentation at 10 a.m. Friday morning in the top of the Coliseum. Selena Burk will be leading a “learn to sketch” session in the gazebo area at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Jana Bruggeman of Jo’s Corner Florist returns again this year with a make and take event in the top of the Coliseum at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Activities conclude with a church service with music provided by The Faithful Sons at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning and a Car Show that begins at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 per day per person or a membership/gate pass is $10 per person. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Exhibitors, vendors, and campers can begin moving in on Monday, July 5. More information about the show can be found on our website or on Facebook at Greenville Farm Power of the Past.

Greenville Farm Power of the Past will have its 22nd Annual Reunion at the Darke County Fairgrounds from July 8 t0 11. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG_2578-1.jpg Greenville Farm Power of the Past will have its 22nd Annual Reunion at the Darke County Fairgrounds from July 8 t0 11. Provided photo

22nd annual reunion to be held July 8 to 11