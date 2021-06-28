Officers complete Mental Health Crisis Intervention Academy

DARKE COUNTY — Fifteen law enforcement officers recently completed the June 2021 Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Academy conducted by the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. The CIT Academy trains officers about mental illness and related conditions and how do deescalate crisis situations.

With the 15 graduates of the June Academy, which was conducted over four full days June 21 to 24, the Tri-County Board has trained more than 330 officers since its first CIT Academy in 2006, 215 of whom are still actively serving with law enforcement agencies in Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties.

The June 2021 Academy hosted patrol officers and corrections officers from Anna, Covington, Greenville and Piqua police departments, Miami County and Darke County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officers ranged from rookies to a 35-year veteran.

The CIT Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals is a free training, made possible by funds from the Tri-County Mental Health Levy, NAMI Darke, Miami, Shelby Counties, and NAMI Ohio. Law enforcement officers from across Darke, Miami and Shelby counties are invited to attend. The next Academy is scheduled for Dec. 6 to 9, 2021. Working law enforcement officers interested in the Academy can find more information and a registration link at www.tcbmds.org/cit-academy.

Darke County Sheriff Deputy Dan Stockslager, standing left, engages with SafeHaven Executive Director Doug Metcalfe, red hat, who is portraying a person experiencing a mental health crisis as other CIT Academy participants and instructors look on. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Scenario-1.jpg Darke County Sheriff Deputy Dan Stockslager, standing left, engages with SafeHaven Executive Director Doug Metcalfe, red hat, who is portraying a person experiencing a mental health crisis as other CIT Academy participants and instructors look on. Provided photo