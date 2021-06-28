Grand opening for downtown Greenville business

GREENVILLE — Broadway Street buzzed with excitement as Expressions of Thyme’s grand opening kicked off this past weekend.

Expressions of Thyme Owner Cathey Cox moved her business across the street in order to accumulate more space as her business is beginning to flourish. One of her popular summer themes is honey bee decor.

“My friend makes the bee decor. Isn’t it cute?” Cox asked. “I can’t keep them stocked.”

Cox has been in business since the late 1990s and had recently moved to Greenville a few years back. Her simplistic, rustic decor makes her shop stand out, as customers are drawn in first by their nose and then by their eyes.

“I have to be up to date and different. Not everyone wants what was popular 2 years ago,” Cox said. “The hardest part is keeping up with the trends and making them stand out in order to keep the business going.”

Besides home decor, Cox also specializes in candles, wax melts, and cookies. Be careful though, you don’t want to eat these cookies. Her new wax melt cookies look just as tasteful as they smell.

“Gnome matter what,” you will not be disappointed with your in store finds. Her wax gnomes are triple dipped to ensure scent freshness for up to 3 years. In the fall, the gnomes will turn into pumpkins and later snowmen for the winter months.

“The lady who does them for me is so good. She shows her dedication with every one she makes. They really are a great addition,” Cox said. “These wristband key-chains are popular too. I can make anything you want.”

Cox hand-makes the wristbands, home decor arrangements, and little bows by hand. Don’t see the print you want, ask her and she would be more than happy to work with you to ensure you are satisfied with your purchase.

The store is located at 411 S. Broadway Street in Greenville and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and if you stop in this summer, you will receive a special treat as Cox’s granddaughter, Riley, will be helping out in the store.

What’s the Buzz? Expressions of Thyme’s grand opening happened this past weekened in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_ExofThyme.jpg What’s the Buzz? Expressions of Thyme’s grand opening happened this past weekened in downtown Greenville. Meladi Brewer | Darke County Media