Greenville Police Department welcomes new patrol officer

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville Police Department were on hand Monday morning to witness Trevor Robbins being sworn into office in the City Council Chambers at the Greenville Municipal Building.

Robbins is the department’s newest patrol officer.

After graduating from Wright State Lake Campus in 2019 with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy shortly after, Robbins said he is looking forward to gaining his own work experience.

“Coming up, I look forward to getting to know the area and familiarizing myself with the people,” Robbins said. “Hopefully in a few months I’ll be able to move closer.”

Growing up, Robbins knew he wanted to be a police officer.

“It was either I followed in the footsteps of my dad, or those of my mom who is in construction,” Robbins said. “Concrete or law enforcement. I knew hard labor wasn’t for me, so I went into law.”

Robbins’ father, Officer Rodney Robbins, held the Bible as Trevor was sworn in. Rodney is a member of the Shelby County Police Department and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before pursuing his law enforcement career.

“I served in the Marine Corps for four years because I knew I wanted to go into law enforcement,” Rodney said.

Trevor was supported during the swearing in ceremony by his parents, sister, and brother, as well as a great many officers from the Greenville Police Department.

Officer Trevor Robbins is sworn in by Greenville City Council President John Burkett. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Robbins.jpg Officer Trevor Robbins is sworn in by Greenville City Council President John Burkett. Meladi Brewer | Darke County Media