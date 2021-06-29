‘Shot of Whiskey’ performs July 3 at Harter Park

UNION CITY — Come celebrate summer and the Fourth of July with the down-home musical trio, “Shot of Whiskey,” which will be performing Saturday, July 3 at Union City’s Harter Park.

Featuring music from country, bluegrass, classic rock, with a bit of New Orleans-style jazz, Greenville native Jana Kolling (bass/keys/vocals), Amanda Livingston (acoustic guitar/vocals) and Kelly Holmes (vocals) are ready to hit the stage with amazing vocals and high energy guitar-picking fun.

“I started playing piano at four, then clarinet, sax, trumpet and bass guitar in school. I love the old and older country music, bluegrass and classic rock,” said Jana. “When ‘Shot of Whiskey’ formed last year, we all have different music tastes, giving us a wide variety of songs ranging from new country to classic rock, funk and pop.”

Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Amanda Livingston has been on the local music scene for the last ten years with her first duo, “Classic Touch,” her party band, “City of Glass,” and as a solo acoustic artist. Amanda has been blessed to sit in with and learn from many talented musicians and bands. After taking a brief hiatus, Amanda is excited to be performing with two other strong amazing women and some very talented musicians in “Shot of Whiskey.”

Kelly Holmes grew up singing in church, and as the daughter of a preacher, she was raised almost exclusively on gospel music. Kelly explored (and fell in love with) other genres and styles of music as an adult, but stays true to the feeling that she gets from jazzy vocals, beautiful harmonies, and simple, powerful lyrics and productions. She brings this influence to “Shot of Whiskey” and is excited to be exploring even more new genres and songs with the band.

“Shot of Whiskey” will also be performing Saturday, July 17, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Greenville VFW, located at 219 N. Ohio Street, and Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Artisan Park in Union City, Ind.

Questions or what to find out more about where “Shot of Whiskey” will be performing in the months ahead? Just contact Amanda at 765-914-5526.

Down-home musical trio, “Shot of Whiskey,” will perform at Union City’s Harter Park on Saturday, July 3. Pictured are band members Jana Kolling (bass/keys/vocals), Amanda Livingston (acoustic guitar/vocals) and Kelly Holmes (vocals). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_MeAmandaKelly.jpg Down-home musical trio, “Shot of Whiskey,” will perform at Union City’s Harter Park on Saturday, July 3. Pictured are band members Jana Kolling (bass/keys/vocals), Amanda Livingston (acoustic guitar/vocals) and Kelly Holmes (vocals). Provided photo

Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.