Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Leo, a one-year old terrier/boxer mix, is a “shy guy” when you first meet him, but when he knows you, Leo is a super sweet dog, playful and energetic. Leo knows basic obedience such as sit, shake, and down. He likes toys and is treat motivated. Leo has been given his Bortella, parvo/distemper vaccine, dewormed, microchipped, and is heartworm negative. Leo’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Hank, a four year old Husky mix, is an intact male who is super energetic and treat motivated. Hank will sit, lay down, and shake. Hank does not seem to mind other dogs, he has been given his Bordetella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed. Hank is also microchipped. Hank’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Come in and meet Leo, Hank, and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.