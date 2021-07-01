FM FFA students awarded scholarships

PITSBURG — The FFA Boosters awarded the Wilbur Frantom Scholarship during the Franklin Monroe High School Graduation Ceremony. Funding for the scholarships is provided by various fund raising activities the FFA Boosters do throughout the year which range from Silent Auctions, Hog Raffles, Traveling Farm Yard Animals, and general donations made to the FFA Boosters.

The FFA Boosters had several students apply for the scholarships which requires at least two years of Ag Education and they have also been accepted at either a two or four year college.

The scholarship award winners were as follows: Josie Patrick, Caroline Kress, Katie Ressler, and Jacob Winterrowd. The FFA Boosters would like to thank the community and local businesses for their support in our fund raising activities because without this support these scholarships would not be possible.

Franklin Monroe FFA students were awarded the Wilbur Frantom Scholarship during the Franklin Monroe High School Graduation Ceremony. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_FM-FFA.jpg Franklin Monroe FFA students were awarded the Wilbur Frantom Scholarship during the Franklin Monroe High School Graduation Ceremony. Provided photo