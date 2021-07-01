DAR hosts Veteran Walking Tours July 15 and 22

Since 2016, the Fort GreeneVille DAR has documented 24 American Revolutionary War Patriots buried in Darke County commemorating their graves and service.

GREENVILLE — In honor of July 4, Independence Day, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting Veteran Walking Tours Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22 at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

Tours will begin at 7 p.m. and will last approximately one hour, featuring several veterans buried at Greenville Union Cemetery. There are approximately 1,565 veterans buried at the Greenville Union Cemetery with the earliest veteran being in the American Revolutionary War.

The July 15 tour will feature six veterans in the new section, and will begin at the flag pole down from the main entrance to the new section. This tour will include World War II veterans including a female veteran.

The July 22 tour will feature six veterans in the old section, and will begin at the mausoleum in front of the soldiers section. This tour will include American Revolution, Civil War, World War I, and World War II veterans.

Because each tour will include uneven terrain and the summer heat, it is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and bring an umbrella to deflect the direct sun. Fort GreeneVille DAR will furnish water. In case of inclement weather, a tour may be held at a later date.

Both Veterans Walking Tours are free to the public, with donations being accepted for the cemetery’s tree revitalization project. In the past couple years, over 30 trees have been removed due to rotting and weather conditions. The cemetery would like to maintain the beauty and serenity of the cemetery for all to enjoy. If anyone is interested in sponsoring a tree, please contact the cemetery superintendent, Tracy Tryon. To kick off the project, Fort GreeneVille DAR has donated to the tree revitalization project.

Interested in bringing a group or learning more? Phone calls can be directed to the Greenville Union Cemetery office at 937-548-3235 or www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/.

Receiving Tree Revitalization donation is DAR Regent Brenda Arnett, Cemetery Superintendent Tracy Tryon, and DAR Conservation Chair Michelle Alderman.

Helps Tree Revitalization Project at Union Cemetery

Staff report