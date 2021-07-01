Annie Oakley golf tournament is in full swing

GREENVILLE — Preparations for the 39th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament are underway.

The tournament was cancelled last year due to Corona Virus Pandemic. However, this year the event has returned. In 2019, 94 golfers signed up for the 18-hole event, which benefited the Cancer Association of Darke County.

Committee members for the tournament are Matt and Angie Arnold, Scott and Lisa Frens, Kent and Lynn James, Jack and Kay Sloat, Ed and Kay Curry, Larry Ullery and Christine Lynn.

The 2019 tournament was very successful and the event raised $16,200 for the Cancer Association of Darke County. This fundraiser helped the association to provide benefits to more than 250 Darke County residents battling cancer. These benefits were provided in the form of reimbursement for medications, transportation, medical supplies and nutritional supplements such as Ensure.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 19 at the Turtle Creek Golf Course and will feature a shotgun start with scramble format, chances to win great prizes and dinner for the golfer and their guest. Most importantly, the proceeds from this fun and exciting event will once again benefit the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County.

Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m. with tee off time scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Each golfer has the opportunity to win a new car for a hole-in-one on the seventeenth hole plus other various cash awards.

The traditional fine dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. with Cocktails at 5 p.m. (cash bar)

For additional information and entry forms contact the Cancer Association of Darke County at 937-548-9960 or director@cadcinfo.org.

