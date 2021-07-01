DCCA recognizes sponsors for ‘Barbecue and Blues’

GREENVILLE — DCCA recognizes sponsors of the upcoming Barbecue and Blues fundraiser. The music for this year’s fun-filled event is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Gail Overholser, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home which will take place on the Greenville Public Library lawn, Friday, July 9.

“DCCA is fortunate to be part of a community where individuals and local businesses help make Darke County a great place to live,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan stated. The sponsorships will help cover the cost of the entertainment allowing the ticket monies generated from Barbecue and Blues to help offset the costs of presenting high quality performing artists throughout DCCA’s upcoming 2021-2022 season. “Local support of fundraising events is greatly appreciated and enables DCCA to continue encouraging cultural enrichment in Darke County and to offer opportunities for learning and growing through the arts,” concluded Jordan.

The event venue is provided by Greenville Public Library; other sponsors are Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund. DCCA Artistic Director David Warner says that “Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the season with lively, listenable music in a lovely setting.”

Proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series, and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5, or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library and their amazing staff for hosting this fantastic event,” Warner concluded.

Opening act, Jeff Rearick, whose soft rock stylings have made him a local favorite with an enthusiastically loyal fan base will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Headlining the show will be blues guitarist extraordinaire Noah Wotherspoon, who wowed audiences while still a teenager and in 2015 was named best guitarist at the acclaimed International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

Featured BBQ vendors include Merchant House, Nacho Pig, and Wholly Smokes Barbecue. DCCA will be selling an extensive offering of wine provided by Heidelberg Distributing, as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn for $5 a glass, with proceeds going to the arts in Darke County.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets are on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Welcome Center, as well as online DarkeCountyArts.org

For more information about “Barbecue and Blues,” or DCCA’s upcoming 2021-2022 Season contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908.

BBQ & Blues will take place on the Greenville Public Library Lawn, Friday July 9. Pictured are sponsors Angie Arnold, Becky Luce, Gail Overholser, and Susie Halley, Director of the Greenville Public Library with DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. Pictured is BBQ & Blues sponsor Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home with DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. Additional sponsors for the event are Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund.