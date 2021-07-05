Youth for Christ announces Summerfest

GREENVILLE — Youth for Christ is hosting the first YFC Summerfest.

Sunday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. Youth for Christ is inviting the whole community to come together for the first ever YFC Summerfest to enjoy a wonderful time with friends and families, and raise much needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teens.

YFC Summerfest will take place in all three of the parking lots that surround the new Youth for Christ Ministry Center located at 107 W. Main Street in Greenville.

“Just feet from the fountain,” YFC Summerfest will begin with live music including the Tri-Village Marching Band and two local worship bands. They will in the parking area that sits just south of Greenville’s traffic circle and in the adjacent “Rotary Park” as well.

Near the circle, you can try your luck at soaking a friend or community member with a “Flush-a-Friend” game. Local pastors are especially invited to volunteer to sit for a few minutes under the precarious bucket of water that can be triggered at any moment by a player with a fastball.

Behind the YFC Ministry Center will be a plethora of carnival games both children and adults can enjoy. These games are being provided by members of various local churches and organizations and will be available to play at a very minimal cost. Children will enjoy additional treats for free inside the YFC Ministry Center itself including a clown and balloon animals.

No festival would be complete without food. As your dinner cravings begin to swell, Badger’s BBQ Concessions and Godown’s Fixins will both be on hand to tempt you with their own unique and tasty entrees. After that, Tiff’s Homemade Desserts will provide delicious treats to further enhance your experience, and Rotary’s Lemonade Shake-up stand will be providing their delicious beverages to wash everything down.

There is no cost to attend YFC Summerfest beyond the food purchased and the small amusements you choose to play. Dozens of local businesses and individuals have already stepped up to sponsor the event financially, including YFC’s Community Advocate sponsor, Protos – The First Solution.

They will receive advertising benefits both before and during the event. More sponsors are being sought in case you’d like to invest in this way. A “Toss for Teens” cornhole tournament will also be held the day of YFC Summerfest, with check-in and play beginning just a couple hours before the rest of the event.

Twenty-four teams of two are wanted to play in the tournament and raise pledges to make a difference in the lives of kids. Those that accept this challenge and raise pledges for teens will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts. In addition to refreshments served throughout the tournament and prizes awarded for winning play, all team members can qualify for free event T-shirts and gift cards by attaining certain levels of financial support.

Then, each member of the three teams that raise the most funds will be further rewarded by choosing from top prizes that include dinner and a boat ride on Grand Lake St. Mary’s, backyard game equipment, Darke County Fair passes for the family, Illumination Festival tickets, a $100 Topgolf gift certificate, and an all sports pass to their favorite local high school.

Cornhole teams, event sponsors, and workers are still being sought. Those interested may contact Youth for Christ at 937-548-2477 or office@yfcmv.org.