Towne & Country kick off Summer Series 2021

VERSAILLES — Towne & Country Players (T&CP) kick off Summer Series 2021.

A crowd of music lovers gathered in the Heritage Park amphitheater Friday for a night of live music. The night’s theme: Local Night, featuring local musicians Danny Schneible, The Demange Brothers, Mark Cantwil, and Buff Francis.

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” T&CP Board Member Tony Rose said. “Which is awesome.”

After a year of canceled plans and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was scratching at the bit for a chance to get out of the house. The Heritage Park amphitheater allowed visitors to sit comfortably on the grassy hill via blanket, lawn chair, or on the limited number of picnic tables without any complaints of view.

“It is cool that kids can also come out and parents don’t have to watch them too closely,” Rose said.

Denny Schneible opened the show and targeted every age group, as he busted out his verse of “Baby Shark” for the young children running around. A few of the little ones stopped playing long enough to shake a tail-feather before quickly returning back to their games.

Even man’s best friend enjoyed the performances, as a few families brought their dogs to the outdoor function. Unfortunately, the outdoors can cause unpredictable weather issues.

The summer series was supposed to start on June 25 with Noah Back as the headliner, but due to rain, the performance had to be rescheduled to perform on July 25 at 7 p.m.

The T&CP Summer Series will continue with all events starting at 7 p.m. until July 25. Lawn seating is available so bring a chair or a blanket to the Versailles Heritage Park amphitheater for live music and cold beverages.

“It’s nice we can have it here, so you can spread out,” Lindsey (Brown) Ausborn said. “It’s relaxing.”

To learn more about Versailles T&CP or the Summer Series 2021 visit Facebook at Towne & Country Players or visit www.towneandcountryplayers.com for more information.

Buff Francis performed with the Demange Brothers Friday evening.