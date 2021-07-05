Holzapfel sworn in as county recorder

GREENVILLE — On Friday, July 2, Hillary Holzapfel was sworn in as the new Darke County Recorder by Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein. Holzapel was appointed by the Darke County Republican Party after former recorder, Linda Stachler, resigned effective May 31.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a vacated seat is filled by appointment by the local party affiliated with the vacating office holder. The Darke County Republican Party posted the opening and accepted resumes and letters of interest for three weeks, and set up a screening committee comprised of Darke County Auditor Carol Ginn, Darke County Clerk of Courts/Central Committee Chair Cindy Pike, former Commissioner Terry Hayworth, Darke County Republican Chairman Katie DeLand, and local attorney Travis Fliehman. The Darke County Republican Central Committee then voted to confirm this appointment in a meeting on June 21.

Holzapfel was selected as the strongest candidate based on her professional skill set, experience, and vision for the job. With years of title and real estate transaction experience, Holzapfel brings a fresh perspective to the need for an upgraded website, a more compatible software platform, and continued focus on customer service. Holzapfel is a life-long resident of Darke County, a graduate of Greenville High School who studied business/dance at Butler University/Sinclair Community College and is a registered Republican. She is also co-founder of the Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts and resides in Greenville with her four young boys.

Hillary Holzapfel was sworn in as Darke County Recorder on July 2. Shown at her swearing-in ceremony are Judge Jonathan P. Hein, Holzapfel, and her four sons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Holzapfel-Recorder.jpg Hillary Holzapfel was sworn in as Darke County Recorder on July 2. Shown at her swearing-in ceremony are Judge Jonathan P. Hein, Holzapfel, and her four sons. Provided photo