Artisans wanted for Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll

GREENVILLE — After a year of struggles, the arts are back and thriving again. In celebration of this, Main Street Greenville will once again host the Artisan Stroll First Friday. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Aug. 6 and run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Main Street Greenville is currently accepting vendor/artisan applications. As in years past, there will be an art contest for all accepted participants in the event. Contestants are asked to create works centered around their interpretation of the theme, “Celebration.” Any medium of work will be accepted; however, the categories for submissions will be as follows: Painting, Drawing, Photography, Graphic Design, Ceramics, Sculpture, Crafts, and Miscellaneous.

Works will be judged on a variety of criteria such as fitting the theme, craftsmanship, and originality. Prizes will be given to the best in each category and one best of show.

In addition to seeking Artisans for this event, Main Street Greenville would also like to extend an invitation to local musicians. Those interested in performing are asked to fill out a registration form and submit it to Main Street Greenville for approval.

Interested vendors, artisans, and musicians are asked to submit their completed registration form no later than July 19 to be included in promotional material. Submissions will not be accepted after July 23. To obtain a list of the rules and a registration form, visit mainstreetgreenville.org or pick one up at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville – a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.orgtheir Facebook page. You can contact them at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.

