Fort GreeneVille recognized at Ohio DAR Conference

GREENVILLE — Members of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recently recognized for their accomplishments at the Ohio Daughters of the American Revolution State Conference. The Ohio DAR members “Zoomed” together to celebrate their many accomplishments over the past year.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter came home with many awards and recognition. Fort GreeneVille Chapter Regent Brenda Arnett reported the following:

Virginia Kagey, 1st place state award in the hand quilted quilt top category; Taylor Nehring, Outstanding Junior Award;

East Central Division for Outstanding Service Honoring Our Patriots, “America 250!” and Outstanding Participation in the “American 250!”; Outstanding Service and Support, Committee DAR Project Patriot; First Place, East Central Division, Historical Preservation for Renovation of the Studabaker Schoolhouse; Historical Preservation Committee recognized for Historic Sites and Property Report; Outstanding Service for Veterans, and Excellence in programs honoring our Vietnam War Veterans; and Excellence in Conservation. In addition, the Fort GreeneVille Chapter Membership Committee was recognized for the Luminary Challenge, and the Achievement Award Level 1 (2019).

In addition, Fort GreeneVille Chapter was recognized for its participation and achievement in the following areas: Honorable Achievement Going Above and Beyond Suggested Commemorative Events; Supporting DAR Project Patriot; NSDAR National Defense programs through contributions; 100% NSDAR National Defense reporting at each meeting; and submitting two lesson plans from Educational Resources; Presenting American Revolutionary era history program Grades 3 thru 8.

Congratulations to the members of the Fort GreeneVille DAR for their outstanding record of achievements this year!

For more information on the Fort GreeneVille DAR and upcoming meetings, visit the organization on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR Regent Brenda Arnett and Virginia Kagey hold up the hand-quilted design which won 1st place at the Ohio DAR State Conference. Courtesy of Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR