Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing Aug. 2

GREENVILLE, OH – The Darke County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have announced that the 59th Annual Chamber Golf Outing will be held Monday, Aug. 2, at Stillwater Creek Golf Club.

The Chamber Golf Outing is the oldest in Darke County and sign up is currently underway for golf teams as well as hole and cart sponsorships.

“This is a fundraising opportunity for the Darke County Chamber and we are glad to be back in full force this year,” said Chamber Vice Chair and Ambassador Chairman Joel Allread. “We have made one change this year in that we are starting our day at 8:15 a.m. and we are back to our shotgun start.”

The team fee this year is $400 and includes a full breakfast, green fees and golf carts,

Buy the Pro, Skirts, and Mulligans, plus a prime rib dinner. Hole and cart sponsorships are available for $100.

The event sponsor is Wayne HeathCare. Gold sponsors for the 59th Golf Outing are Phelan Insurance Agency, Premier Health, and Walls Brothers Asphalt.

Silver sponsors are Beanz Buttercream Bakery, Classic Carriers Inc., GMT Roofing, Graves-Fearon Agency, Holiday Inn Express, JAFE Decorating Inc., Kevin Flory Landscaping & Lawn Care, Leis Realty Company Inc, Mercer Savings Bank, Park National Bank, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes.

Hole-In-One Sponsors are Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Hittle Buick GMC, and Troutwine Auto Sales.

To register a team, sponsor a hole or cart, or for additional information visit www.darkecountyohio.com or email info@darkecountyohio.com.

