DCCA invites area youth to participate

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will once again present a summer residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall, offering local youth the opportunity to participate in a full-scale musical theatre production at no cost to participants.

Auditions for MCT’s Sleeping Beauty will be held Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m., with rehearsals beginning at 12:30 p.m. following completion of auditions and continuing daily at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., through Saturday, July 31. Two performances will be given on Saturday, a matinee at 3 p.m. followed by the final performance at 7 p.m.

Among the roles to be cast in this Rock ‘n’ Roll fable for the ages are Young Sleeping Beauty, Older Sleeping Beauty, Scarella the vicious spell-caster, the King, Queen, Lady-In-Waiting, and Town Crier. Other characters include Fairies, Trolls, Musicians, Cooks, Housekeeping Crew, Guards, and Caterpillars. Assistant directors who will aid in rehearsals throughout the week will also be chosen.

Students entering first grade through 12th-grade are invited to try out for one of the sixty available roles, including 44 parts for those aged 8 to 18 and 16 parts for those 7 and under. Although not all cast members are needed at every session, those auditioning should have a clear schedule for the entire week.

In a major change from previous MCT residencies, due to COVID-19 precautions, pre-registration is required for participation. To register, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or by email at info@DarkeCountyArts.org.

The residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre is made possible by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. DCCA also receives funding from local businesses, foundations, and the Ohio Arts Council, and is supported by membership donations.

Tickets to the show cost $5; contact DCCA to reserve tickets for either Saturday performance of Sleeping Beauty or for further details regarding auditions and the production.

