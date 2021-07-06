Memory Lane ‘Summer Luau’ coming July 26

GREENVILLE — As the “dog days of summer” heat up this month, Memory Lane invites guys and gals to don their Hawaiian shirts and skirts, flower leis, and go tropical for their annual “Summer Luau” dance, scheduled for Monday, July 26, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the VFW Hall, located at 219 N Ohio Street in Greenville.

Local DJ and Memory Lane Master of Ceremonies Tom Everhart promises a fun, upbeat, and lively Luau-themed dance party with classics featuring the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Jan and Dean, Martha and the Vandellas, The Drifters, Chuck Berry, Elvis, and much more.

Prizes will be awarded for the “Best Dressed” at the Luau, as well as a 50-50 Raffle to add to the fun. Food and beverages will be available, and the cost to attend is just $5. Attendees may also bring in their own snacks.

Put on those blue suede shoes, sandals or flip-flops for a entertaining afternoon of celebrating the summer with fun, music, dancing, and meeting new friends!

Questions about the Luau or want to bring a group? Just call Tom Everhart at 937-547-1905.

As the "dog days" of summer heat up this month, Memory Lane invites residents to attend its annual "Summer Luau" dance Monday, July 26, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the VFW Hall, located at 219 N Ohio Street, in Greenville.

Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

