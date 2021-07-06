Versailles FareFest wristbands on sale July 11

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is proud to announce that Versailles FareFest is back bigger and better than before! This year, we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). Plus, we’ve added a third band.

With the added space and entertainment, we plan to increase the number of wristband sales, offering more guests to be a part of this epic day. However, keep-in mind, the last time we sold out in minutes. So do not wait to make your purchase.

The 2021 Versailles FareFest is Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Versailles Fountain Square. For one low price, receive a complimentary wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited food, beer and wine from restaurants and beverage distributors throughout the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

Versailles FareFest wristbands are available for $60 presale or $70 at the door, if not sold out (cash or credit card only). Profits go toward scholarships for Versailles High School graduates.

Presale wristbands can be purchased on Sunday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sell out) at Gus’s Café, 16 Marker Road, Versailles (cash or credit card only). Or, you can call 937-726-7100 or 937-776-4775 or 937-417-0375 on July 11 after 11 a.m. (please do not call before 11 a.m.). If lines are busy, please try again. When calling, please have available your credit card number, expiration date and CVV code on back of card. Presale wristbands must be picked up at Gus’s Café by July 31 (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or at the entrance on the day of FareFest. Must be 21 to attend (ID required to enter).

Get yours before they’re sold out!

