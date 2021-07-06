‘Wings’ to dance and dream

VERSAILLES — Even though Easter has come and gone, the thrill of discovering “hidden treasures” never goes out of season — and is especially meaningful when having fun with family and friends helps out a great local charity.

This year, the “Adult Easter Egg Hunt” returns Saturday, July 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Winery at Versailles, located at 6572 OH-47, for an evening of fun, raffles, auctions, and a few added “surprise” auction items for those who attend.

Now in its 15th year, this fun charity quarter auction is an event for adults (21 and up, no exceptions) to gather, enjoy great summer weather outdoors under two large tents, and experience a guided tasting of 10 pre-selected wines with a complimentary logo glass to keep — all for only $15 per person.

Each year, the Winery selects a charitable organization to support throughout the year, inviting those who attend the Adult Easter Egg Hunt to learn more about its mission and presence within the Darke County community.

This year, the Winery will support The Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created to inspire, develop and educate young performers. The Final Bow students have opportunities to participate in a theatre company, theatre tech classes, music theory classes, chorus, a dance company, and many genres of dance. In addition, the Final Bow offers classes for adults, as well as students with developmental disabilities. All auction paddle sales and item proceeds of the Winery’s Adult Easter Egg Hunt Quarter Charity Auction will benefit these exceptional programs offered by The Final Bow.

To celebrate this very worthy cause, the Winery will release its newest wine, “Wings,” a sweet white grape muscat wine made in support The Final Bow’s charitable programs for disabled youth and adults.

Attendees are encouraged to bring as many quarters as possible. Although the Winery will have a limited supply of quarters on-hand for the auction, no credit cards will be accepted for quarter auction. However, credit cards may be used for wine and food purchases. Bidding Paddles may be purchased for $5 each (max of three paddles per person) or an “All-In” Paddle for $40.

A limited menu of great Winery favorites will be offered to eventgoers, including shredded chicken sandwiches with chips, pulled pork, beef nachos, cheese, sausage, cracker baskets, spinach artichoke dip with tortilla chips, and cookies. As always, the bar will offer wines by the flight, glass, or bottle, as well as slushies. Because this pre-paid event is quite popular and often sells out quickly, attendees are asked to make their reservations as soon as possible, with seating for up to eight persons per table.

Questions about the event, or wish to make a reservation? Call The Winery at Versailles at 937-526-3232, or email Carlena Sneed, Events Coordinator for the Winery at csneed@bright.net. Visit the Winery at Versailles on the web at www.wineryatversailles.com.

The Final Bow is located at 116 East Third Street, in downtown Greenville. Interested in learning more about the Final Bow, classes or upcoming events? Visit online at www.finalbow.org, email Finalbowkids@gmail.com, or call 937-459-8078.

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

