Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dogs in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

River, a 2-year-old female American Staffordshire Terrier mix, came to the shelter because her owners could no longer afford to keep her. River is a very sweet girl who is housebroken and crate-trained. She knows how to sit, and is very motivated to do anything with a treat! River is good with other dogs, inside cats, and kids of all ages. She loves going for car rides and has never met a stranger. This super-sweet girl is looking for her next forever home where she can cuddle and go for walks. River walks great with (and without) a leash. She has been given her Bortella, parvo/distemper vaccine, dewormed, microchipped, and is heartworm negative. River’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Come in and meet River and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

River https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_River-2-.jpg River Provided photo